Madisha family confirms the passing of Sundowns defender

Mamelodi Sundowns have received confirmation from Motjeka Madisha’s family that the defender passed away in a car accident.

Madisha’s body was burned beyond recognition when his car crashed on the Zuurfontein Road near Chloorkop almost fifty days ago in the early hour of Sunday morning on 12 December.

The Bafana Bafana defender’s family needed DNA tests to confirm that the burned body found in the car was that of the Sundowns defender.

The players passing came as a shock to many as he had just featured in Sundowns’ 3-0 win over Stellenbosch FC days before the accident marking his 99th appearance for the side in the domestic league. The defender was a regular in the Bafana Bafana and Sundowns set up

“ Mamelodi Sundowns is saddened to confirm that the person who passed away in a car crash, on 12 December 2020, is indeed Motjeka “Ace” Madisha. The confirmation comes nearly fifty days after the passing of the player and due to the nature of the death as a result of the horrifying car crash, all processes had to be followed to confirm the identity of the dearly departed,” the statement continued.

“The distraught family of the late defender met with the pathologists a few days after the accident to confirm the identity of the driver through DNA tests and after the anticipated delay which requires due diligence it was regrettably confirmed on Thursday that the deceased is a member of the Madisha Family,” the statement continued.

“The Madisha family appreciates the support that it received from Mamelodi Sundowns President Dr Patrice Motsepe, the entire Mamelodi Sundowns family, government, media, sports fraternity and the community.”

