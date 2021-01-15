Chippa snap up former Sundowns star Laffor

Chippa United on Friday announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Anthony Laffor.

Also joining the Chilli Boys is former national Under-23 defender Ayabulela Konqobe.

According to a statement from the club, the the duo have signed until the end of the season with an option of renewing their stay in Port Elizabeth for a further two seasons.

“They are both players available for selection with the team preparing to play TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership fixture at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon,” continued the club statement.

Chilli Boys coach Dan Malesela has welcomed the new additions to his side.

“I am thrilled to have the experience of both Anthony and Ayabulela to bolster our squad. We welcome them both to the Chilli Boys family, as we look at reinforcing in key positions, and also towards our ambitions for this season,” said Malesela.

Laffor, who joins Chippa as a free agent, having parted ways with Sundowns at the end of last season, is one of the most decorated players in the PSL and has seven league winners’ medals to his name.

He’s also won the Caf Champions League and has two Nedbank Cups, two Telkom Knockouts and one MTN8 title to his credit.

Malesela and the Chilli Boys will be hoping that he helps the move away from the relegation zone.

Gugulethu-born Konqobe, also joins the Chilli Boys as a free agent, having spent last season playing in Finland for EIF.

The 25-year-old has previously previously played for Ajax Cape Town, SuperSport United, AmaZulu and Thanda Royal Zulu in the Premier Soccer League.

????⚪Chilli Boys welcome Anthony Laffor and Ayabulela Konqobe. They have signed for the rest of the season with an option for additional two seasons.#PrideOfEasternCape#AyeyeChilliboysAyeye ????️????️????️ pic.twitter.com/tI4xu1UTBs — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) January 15, 2021

