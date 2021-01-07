PSL suspends Diski Challenge without giving any reasons 

The Premier Soccer League and sponsors MultiChoice have issued a statement announcing that they will be suspending the DStv Diski challenge without giving any particular reason on Wednesday evening.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Executive Committee in consultation with MultiChoice has taken a decision to suspend all DStv Diski Challenge Fixtures with immediate effect until further notice,” read a joint statement from the PSL and Multichoice.

“The decision impacts all DStv Diski Challenge fixtures with effect from this weekend until further notice.”

Almost all the teams in the Diski challenge have already played four rounds of games.

The current Diski challenge season, which was previously known as the MultiChoice Diski Challenge began last year in December.

The league goes into suspension with Stellenbosch FC reserves leading the league standings with 10 points after four games. The young Stellies have started the season very well recording three wins and one draw.

They are followed by Kaizer Chiefs on the log, with Amakhosi youngsters on nine points having played three games and winning all of them.

Chiefs are level on nine points with newcomers Swallows FC, who have also had a bright start to the season winning three of their last four games with the other game ending in a loss which puts them in third place on the table.

Meanwhile, looking at the teams at the bottom of the log. Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila have been struggling since the start of the campaign with the Limpopo based outfit yet to register any points after losing four of their openingand they currently at the bottom of the standings.

Free State based Bloemfontein Celtic is another side that has had it tough in the 2020/2021 season of the Diski Challenge with Phunya Sele Sele reserves in 15th place on the table.

Celtic have only registered one point after recording one draw and three losses in four games.

Third bottom side on the log is another Limpopo outfit Baroka FC, who have only managed to collect two points after playing to two draws and two losses in as many matches.

It is still unclear when the league will resume especially with the PSL and MultiChoice having not given reasons to the suspension of the league.

