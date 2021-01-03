Pirates coach Zinnbauer rues missed chances in Sundowns defeat

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes that with better finishing, his side could have beaten Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Sundowns narrowly edge Pirates in thrilling year opener

This comes after the Buccaneers were edged 1-0 by the Brazilians in a DStv Premiership clash played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with Brian Onyango scoring the winning goal for Sundowns.

“We know against Sundowns, [you need] all the little luck. I think in the first half we were good in the game. We had a lot of opportunities to score the first goal. Second half we did what we can. Played forward, chances yes. But not enough of the final shot or final pass,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

“We gave it all in our last 20 minutes. And when you do that, they could hit us on the counter. Then we had a little luck. I’m disappointed. We did a lot of work, it was not a bad performance. But yes, we did not have the goal that we need. I think if we scored in the first half, we could have won the game,” he added.

Pirates will next play Swallows FC in the ‘original’ Soweto derby next week Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.