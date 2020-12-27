Former Sundowns striker signs for Australian side

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has found a home after a frustrating spell with the Brazilians and Maritzburg United.

Brockie was sent out on loan to United from Sundowns after he struggled for game time and to repay his hefty transfer fee from SuperSport United with goals for the Brazilians.

His season-long loan deal with the Team of Choice in KZN under the mentorship of coach Eric Tinkler didn’t help him revive his career as he had hoped. After his contract with Sundowns expired at the end of his loan deal in KZN.

The New Zealander moved to Australia to join Bentleigh Greens after spending close to five seasons playing in South Africa for three clubs. The striker first moved to South Africa after coach Gordan Igesund brought him to the PSL to play for Matsatsantsa.

“Brockie comes to Bentleigh on the back of a very successful stint in South Africa with SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns & Maritzburg United. Brockie has also represented Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets and North Queensland Fury in the A-League. We look forward to seeing Jeremy at Kingston Heath in 2021,” read the statement.

