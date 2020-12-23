Kaizer Chiefs huff and puff and still can’t score

It was the same story that’s been told about Kaizer Chiefs again and again on Wednesday evening as they did almost everything right, except that they couldn’t get the ball into the net as they played to a goalless draw against Primeiro De Agosto in a Caf Champions League final qualifying, first leg clash at FNB Stadium.

This is something that’s been happening all season and has left coach Gavin Hunt with a big headache – he recently admitted that it was the first time he’s had this kind of problem in his 25 years as a coach.

Chiefs had the same problems they’ve had all season against the Angolan champions, as they got chances but squandered them like a government does with the taxpayers’ money. It was in the 22nd minute when it looked like Amakhosi had finally broken their duck but Khama Billiat was ruled to have been offside.

Gavin Hunt’s side were again close to opening the scoring, this time Billiat did some great work down the left, but his inviting cross didn’t have any takers and sailed right across goal.

Primeiro also had a chance in the 38th minute but the ball went just over the bar with Daniel Akpeyi, again chosen in goal for Amakhosi, clearly having no way to get to it.

It was the same story in the second half with Chiefs still dominating and dictating the game but not making anything of that and the chances that came their way. Lebogang Manyama had a shot fisted away for a corner in the 60th minute, adding to Hunt’s frustrations.

The flow of the game even allowed the likes of midfield strongman Willard Katsande to venture forward and try their luck, but his attempt in the 70th minute went wide.

Three minutes after Katsande’s effort, Leonardo Castro was denied by the keeper after sending in a finely executed shot. After this, Chiefs threw everything at their visitors looking for a goal that would give them the edge going into the second leg, away in Angola.

The draw, however, now leaves Amakhosi a big job to do in Angola on January 6. But not conceding eases the pressure in some way, and based on how they manaaged to score away in Cameroon and failed to score at home in their preliminary rounds match, it should give some comfort to the Naturena based side that they will be able to advance to the group stages.

