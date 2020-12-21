PSL News 21.12.2020 02:10 pm

Komphela reveals goal scoring push-up bet with Themba Zwane

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Steve Komphela has given a moving speech to his Sundowns players following Anele Ngcongca's untimely passing. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Komphela says he has benefited from Zwane’s fine goalscoring form as his body is more toned from doing push-ups.

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela wants more goals from Brazilians midfielder Themba Zwane.

Zwane has been pulling the strings for Sundowns in midfield, helping newly side strikers Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus find their rhythm in the Sundowns after they joined the side at the start of the  new season.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has scored seven goals to date after playing eight games for the defending league champions.

After Zwane scored a goal against TS Galaxy in their second last game of 2020 which saw Sundowns win 2-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, coach Komphela revealed he has promised to do 50 push-ups for each goal that Zwane scores in Sundowns games this season. Zwane is currently the joined top goalscorer with SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler with each of them scoring seven goals in eight matches.

Komphela says he has benefited from Zwane’s fine goalscoring form as his body is more toned from doing push-ups. The former Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows coach has done 350 push ups so far thanks to Zwane’s league goals.

“For every goal he scores, that’s 50 push-ups for me. No wonder the guns,” read a caption on Twitter from a picture of Komphela and Zwane doing push-ups at Sundowns’ training grounds.

Sundowns are leading the log table having collected 18 points in the league, followed closely by newly promoted Swallows FC who have also collected 18 points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


 

