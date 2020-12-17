Good performance against SuperSport a turning point for Chiefs – Manyama

It may have been a loss that shamefully confined Kaizer Chiefs to the bottom end of the DStv Premiership log, but midfielder, Lebogang Manyama believes it was a turning point.

Amakhosi gave a sound performance against SuperSport United away at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening but still lost the game 2-1 after yet another horrendous goalkeeping from Itumeleng Khune.

Manyama said it is now up to them to forget the result but take out the positives from the match and build on them going to their game against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose a game like we did at SuperSport,” said the 30-year-old.

“I think we dominated in most parts of the game. It was probably our best display so far this season – both as a team and as individuals.

“There were a lot of positives to take out. We can’t really speak about the mistakes, they speak for themselves. We don’t need to talk about them because we know we are not even supposed to commit them.

“We have to bring the same energy on Saturday, same hunger and obviously a little less mistakes,” he explained.

Manyama knows how dangerous Celtic can get and said giving more than a spirited display is want they need to ensure they end the year with a positive result.

“Celtic are another team who are unbelievable on the break, they played the final (of the MTN8) and unfortunately didn’t win it, but they bounced back in the next game and were the same old Celtic. They are very quick on the counter, very good on the ball, very good players the likes of (Ndumiso) Mabena, (Tebogo) Potsane and (Lantshene) Phalane. The core of that team is very strong.

“But the onus is on us to give the same performance like we did at SuperSport with a bit more and try to take more chances early on and bury the game like we should have done. I think we are now headed in the right direction and we need the points to move away from the bottom just before the end of the year so that when we start again next year, we start a bit higher and with some confidence. You only get confidence when you play well, and we played very well and we need to build on that.”

