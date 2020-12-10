Khune responds to fans criticism over his costly blunder

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune came under a bit of fire from fans after his blunder that led to Black Leopards’ opening goal in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw.

Khune was dealing with a routine clearance in the 11th minute of the game, but instead of kicking the ball towards a teammate, but he passed it straight to Leopards attacker, Ovidy Karuru who was left with an easy task of seeing the ball into an empty net to give the visitors the lead at FNB Stadium.

A video of Khune making the blunder trended on Twitter on Wednesday night with some fans ridiculing the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper for his costly mistake, while others defended him saying it was part of the game.

After taking a veiled swipe at him during his post match interview, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt later changed his tune and defended Khune, saying mistakes are part of the game.

Khune must go on pension. He is tired. My nierce Lerato Moyake ca Do much better. We need hungry young stars. https://t.co/T7OyRQkAed — Charmaine (@khabi27) December 10, 2020

My guy Itumeleng Khune keeps showing u guys that he is 45yrs old but none of u guys wants to believe him. Keep playing him in starting XI then. — Sephiri Mosothoane™ (@SEPHIRI_M) December 10, 2020

Why you ddnt make all this noise last week when he saved a penalty?what happend yesterday it’s pure mistake,he made a blunder and you can’t judge him based on that ,khune is the best and he’s allowed to chow give the man a break — MulaudziWK (@MulaudziWk) December 10, 2020

Khune has since responded to the criticism directed at him.

“Learn and Grow – Since you have no control over what has already happened, you need to learn from the past and grow for the future. Remember always, it’s not what happened that matters most; it is how you respond to what has happened that will make the biggest impact on future performances,” wrote Khune on his official Instagram account.

