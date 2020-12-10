PSL News 10.12.2020 05:21 pm

Khune responds to fans criticism over his costly blunder

Khaya Ndubane
Khune responds to fans criticism over his costly blunder

Itumeleng Khune. Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

“Since you have no control over what has already happened, you need to learn from the past and grow for the future,” says Khune.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune came under a bit of fire from fans after his blunder that led to Black Leopards’ opening goal in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw.

READ: ‘Mistakes are part of the game,’ says Chiefs coach Hunt after Khune’s howler (video)

Khune was dealing with a routine clearance in the 11th minute of the game, but instead of kicking the ball towards a teammate, but he passed it straight to Leopards attacker, Ovidy Karuru who was left with an easy task of seeing the ball into an empty net to give the visitors the lead at FNB Stadium.

A video of Khune making the blunder trended on Twitter on Wednesday night with some fans ridiculing the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper for his costly mistake, while others defended him saying it was part of the game.

After taking a veiled swipe at him during his post match interview, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt later changed his tune and defended Khune, saying mistakes are part of the game.

Khune has since responded to the criticism directed at him.

“Learn and Grow – Since you have no control over what has already happened, you need to learn from the past and grow for the future. Remember always, it’s not what happened that matters most; it is how you respond to what has happened that will make the biggest impact on future performances,” wrote Khune on his official Instagram account.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition