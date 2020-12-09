Celtic and Pirates gear up MTN8 final 

Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo says preparations for their MTN8 final against Bloemfontein Celtic have been going well ahead of the clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have enjoyed a good run in the top eight competition, which saw them eliminating Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs so far.

Against City, Bucs won the tie 1-0, before beating Amakhosi 2-0 in the first leg and 3-0 in the second leg.

“From the players’ side the attitude has been good, we just finished with our session and it was good, we have been working on what we have to do on Saturday. Obviously from the analysis (point of view), we had a meeting with the coaches as they prepare us for the game,” said Hlatshwayo.

Meanwhile, back in the Free State province, Celtic skipper Ndumiso Mabena says everyone at the club is looking forward to the final and they want to make history by lifting the trophy having reached the Wafa Wafa final for the first time.

Celtic’s run in the tournament has seen them eliminating Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

The victory against Sundowns shocked many as the Free State outfit beat the Brazilians 1-0, before playing to a 1-1 draw with Matsatsantsa in the first leg and winning the second leg 1-0.

“I think first of all we have made history, this is the first time we are in this final (MTN8) and as players and the team, we want to make history to win the trophy for the first time in green and white colours. It hasn’t been a bad year for us even under the circumstances of Covid-19. The preparations have been going well, we are looking forward to the final and everything is on course,” said Mabena.

Bucs and Celtic meetings have been interesting in the past which promises an exhilarating encounter on Saturday.

Celtic have had a slow start in the league, which sees the club occupying position 14 on the league standings with four points after five games, while Pirates are in position four having accumulated 10 points from six games.

