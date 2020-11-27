Billiat believes doing well in Champions League will boost Chiefs’ domestic form

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat says there is plenty of continental experience at Kaizer Chiefs, and that he is hopeful a good performance in the Caf Champions League can help Amakhosi sort out their poor form in domestic competitions.

The DStv Premiership strugglers are out of the country this weekend as they play PWD Bamenda in a Champions League preliminary round first leg match in Limbe on Sunday. Their domestic form has been worrying with the team registering just two wins in eight games, with four defeats and two draws.

But Billiat believes the Champions League came at the right time.

“I have played the Champions League before, and so have a couple of other guys in the team. And the team has done it before, it’s nothing new. It’s just the way we are going to approach each game, that is very important,” said Billiat.

“Every result has to have a meaning behind it. We have a good team and I feel we have to go out there and challenge on the continent and take the team where it belongs. It starts now, we needed this. We needed to test ourselves against the big teams out there.”

The few players who have played at this level before that Billiat referes to here include his former teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Leonardo Castro and the the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Kgotso Moleko and Willard Katsande. He said their experience will come handy as they already know what to expect on such adventures.

“Definitely, with a lot of experience we will be able to help the club in terms of managing the game, motivating the guys and in terms of doing the right things that a Champions League game needs. We have good players which is a plus for us. Everyone is looking good and looking forward to this competition.

“We want to challenge ourselves and do the best and see how far we can go. It’s very important (that we do well) because it brings a lot of confidence and good energy coming back to the domestic competitions. It (doing well) is something that will mean a lot and this Champions League will mean a lot even for me as an individual,” added the 30-year-old, who has been struggling with form of late.

