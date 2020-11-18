Tributes pour in for late former Banyana star Makhosi Luthuli

Tributes and condolences continue to pour in for former Banyana Banyana Makhosi who passed away following her long battle with cancer.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, who played with Luthuli in the national team, expressed fond memories of the player, remembering her as a hard worker.

“She was always smiling, a hard worker and very dedicated to serving the team,” said Ellis as quoted as saying by the Safa website.

“We have lost an honest and principled individual. May her soul rest in peace,” added Ellis.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said in his tribute: “We have lost a legend, one of the pioneers of women football following our readmission into the FIFA family.’’

“One of our own has fallen. Former Banyana Banyana stalwart Makhosi Luthuli had been fighting cancer for more than 7yrs. You were always so positive and never showed any fear. Your story of bravery & courage on and off the field will live in our hearts forever (sic),” wrote former Banyana skipper Amanda Dlamini on her Twitter account.

It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of our Durban Ladies Legend and ex Banyana Banyana player – Makhosi Luthuli. She was one of the KZN stalwards that formed the well known, vibrant and winning Banyana Banyana squad in 1997-2002 era. May her Soul Rest In Peace ???? pic.twitter.com/a1YOLKKezN — Durban Ladies WFC (@LadiesWfc) November 17, 2020

Pioneers of women’s football, our role model, she n other heroines paved the way for us… May your soul rest easy, you fought the good fight and still gave back to football till the very end. Ndlela’nhle Makhosi Luthuli ???? https://t.co/IgxH0tMYPD — Simphiwe (@Simphiwe_Dludlu) November 17, 2020

