local soccer 18.11.2020 08:41 am

Tributes pour in for late former Banyana star Makhosi Luthuli

Khaya Ndubane
Tributes pour in for late former Banyana star Makhosi Luthuli

Former Banyana Banyana midfielder Makhosi Luthuli. Pic: Gallo Images

The former Banyana Banyana midfielder lost her battle with cancer at the age of 46.

Tributes and condolences continue to pour in for former Banyana Banyana Makhosi who passed away following her long battle with cancer.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, who played with Luthuli in the national team, expressed fond memories of the player, remembering her as a hard worker.

“She was always smiling, a hard worker and very dedicated to serving the team,” said Ellis as quoted as saying by the Safa website.

“We have lost an honest and principled individual. May her soul rest in peace,” added Ellis.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said in his tribute: “We have lost a legend, one of the pioneers of women football following our readmission into the FIFA family.’’

“One of our own has fallen. Former Banyana Banyana stalwart Makhosi Luthuli had been fighting cancer for more than 7yrs. You were always so positive and never showed any fear. Your story of bravery & courage on and off the field will live in our hearts forever (sic),” wrote former Banyana skipper Amanda Dlamini on her Twitter account.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists

General VIDEO: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama

World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier

Covid-19 Wastewater used to track Covid-19 faster than individual testing


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition