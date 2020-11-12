Clubs propose that Madlala stay as PSL’s acting CEO, Khoza not so sure

Re-elected Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza is said to be conflicted as he ponders how to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) which has been vacant for over five years now with Mato Madlala holding it on an acting basis for that time.

But it seems the PSL now wants someone to hold the position full time.

Club owners, however prefer that Madlala continues as acting CEO, with Baroka FC’s Khurishi Mphahlele proposing that Madlala continues in the position during the PSL’s quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am proposing that we keep Sisi Mato Madlala as our acting CEO. She has done a wonderful job, I am happy with the way she is handling the function,” said Mphahlele.

Swallows FC’s David Mogashoa seconded Mphahele’s proposal saying Madlala understands football and how it should be run.

“Swallows would like to support that motion from Mr Mphahlele. I think Ms Madlala has done well for the League under difficult circumstances and I think she should continue to lead his complex organisation. As Mr (Jomo) Sono said, she understands our business and she speaks the same language as us, it is very important that she carries on,” said Mogashoa.

Khoza said he would table the proposal in the next Executive Committee meeting for discussion, but Phakaaathi now understands that Madlala is not too keen on retaining the position.

“She has been saying that she is getting tired of constantly travelling between Durban (her home) and Johannesburg and also her club (Golden Arrows) are suffering because she doesn’t have enough time for it. She feels the club could have grown bigger in terms of their achievements has she been hands-on over the past five years,” said a source close to her.

Another source has also revealed that Khoza understands that Madlala also needs to go and focus on her club and is considering other options. “He feels Jose Ferreira would be a perfect fit as he has been in football for so long,” said the source.

Ferreira had been in the Exco for some time as well but could not return to his position after Wednesday’s election because the club he represented – Bidvest Wits – have since folded.

Thanking Ferreira for his contributions, Khoza said he hopes he is not lost to the game and avails himself should they need his services.

