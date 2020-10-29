 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Hlatshwayo deserves that Bucs armband  

local soccer 3 hours ago

I’ve seen a lot of negativity in the last two weeks regarding Josef Zinnbauer’s decision to hand new signing Thulani Hlatshwayo the captain’s armband. 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
29 Oct 2020
09:13:06 AM
PREMIUM!
Hlatshwayo deserves that Bucs armband  

Happy Jele with Thulani Hlatshwayo during the Orlando Pirates kit launch

But, as much as there was negativity flowing around the streets of social media, there were other people who honestly thought giving Tyson the captain belt is the right decision. READ: Khune relegated to the bench permanently? Seems so as Hunt says he will not rotate keepers  I also really don’t see anything wrong with that decision. Firstly, who better than Hlatshwayo was the right man to captain the club, in the absence of Happy Jele? You look at Pirates squad without Jele, though he is now back, and you immediately notice that there is no one in the squad...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Bring your tithe: Bushiri the second richest pastor in SA

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,863 new cases bring SA’s total to 719,714

Politics Mabuza denies involvement in fraudulent Mpumalanga land deals

Business News UIF TERS money paid out to government officials, soldiers, prisoners and deceased

Business News Budget wrap: Mboweni pumps money into state capture commission to combat corruption


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.