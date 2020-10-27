Ex-Pirates star Mlambo opens up about AmaZulu move

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder joined Usuthu on a two-year deal where he reunited with his former teammates Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga at the Durban-based club.

“It’s great to come into a club that has so much ambition and drive. I’m honored that AmaZulu have trusted me to help them achieve the goals they have set out for the season and the coming seasons,” Mlambo told the AmaZulu website.

“I’m also happy to see some familiar faces in this new-look AmaZulu squad. The combination of the players that have been here and those that have joined will take this club to greater heights as we look to win cups for Usuthu,” added the former Cape Town All Stars and Chippa United midfielder.

Mlambo became Usuthu’s 11th signing of the current transfer window as the club look to fulfil new AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu’s ambition of a top four finish in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership.

AmaZulu, who started their campaign with a well fought 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates this past Saturday, will take on PSL newcomers TS Galaxy on Wednesday at the Mbombela Stadium.

