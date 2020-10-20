Why Pirates coach Zinnbauer gave Hlatshwayo the armband

There were lots of questions over Josef Zinnbauer’s decision to give the captain’s armband to new player Thulani Hlatshwayo during Orlando Pirates clash with Cape Town City in the MTN8 this past weekend, but the Bucs coach has explained why he made that decision.

Skipper Happy Jele started the match on the bench as Bucs sealed the last four spot of the Wafa Wafa tournament with a 1-0 victory over the Citizens.

“Happy is normally the club captain and when Happy is not in the game then it is Tyson. Tyson is a national player. He is the captain at the national team and he has the (qualities) for this. Happy also,” the Pirates mentor said after the game.

“But most of the time it isn’t important which guy has the armband and which guy has the quality to lead the squad and Happy and Tyson and maybe Ntsiki (Ntsikelelo Nyauza) are the players, they have a close circle and manage it very well. It is not a problem for Happy, it’s not a problem for Tyson.”

Bucs will host old rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals as they look to clinch some silverware this season.

But before that, the Buccaneers will change their focus to their opening DSTV Premiership match against AmaZulu this coming weekend.

