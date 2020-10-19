Did Mulenga sign contracts with two clubs? TTM claim to have a signed deal with him shortly after he was announced by AmaZulu

The former Orlando Pirates player was last week announced by TTM as one of their players ahead of their first season in top-flight football but was nowhere to be seen when they played their first game at the weekend.
Confirmed: Tshabalala joins AmaZulu along with Memela and Mulenga
The club said at the time that they couldn’t register all their players on time which led to them having just three substitutes on the bench for their MTN8 quarter-final fixture against SuperSport United on Saturday.
They lost the match 3-2, but did well to come back from 3-0 down at half time to make the scoreline more respectable.
Speaking to Polokwane-based Energy FM, TTM chief executive officer (CEO) Sello Chokoe claimed to have a signed copy of Mulenga’s contract with him. It is, however, unclear if they will take the legal route to force the player back or demand compensation from Usuthu.
