Mlambo set for Malesela reunion after Pirates discarded him

Mlambo was one of the eight players who were offloaded by the Buccaneers last week, and has since attracted plenty of interest.

Phakaaathi understands that AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy have shown an interest. Galaxy president, Tim Sukazi has openly admitted that they’d like to have Mlambo in their books which would mean a reunion with Dan Malesela under whom he played the best football at Chippa United a few years ago.

“Xola can fit in like a glove at TS Galaxy. His style of play is identical or synonymous with how we play at TS Galaxy. There is a lot of familiar faces for him at Galaxy which makes it a suitable environment for him. He has an opportunity to settle much better here at TS Galaxy,” Sukazi told journalists in Durban at the weekend.

“He is such a talent. We will be foolish to say we are not interested in him. Whether we will manage to have him, it remains to be seen. There is a competition after all. Other clubs also want him,” added Sukazi.

