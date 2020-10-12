Komphela thrilled as he joins Sundowns coaching supergroup

Steve Komphela has confirmed he has joined Mamelodi Sundowns as the team’s senior coach where he will work under the newly installed leadership of coaching duo Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

The well-travelled mentor arrived in Johannesburg on Sunday and will begin his duties at Chlookop on Monday after resigning from his post as Golden Arrows head coach.

Komphela’s move to the Brazilians seems to have been necessitated by the untimely departure of Pitso Mosimane, who joined Egyptian powerhouse Al-Ahly about two weeks ago. Masandawana elevated Mngqithi and Mokwena to the hot seat as co-coaches, and the pair, as Phaaakathi understands, suggested that Komphela be brought on board as their assistant – and offer he could not refuse.

“I have been given an exciting opportunity to join Sundowns as senior coach and work with its joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena,” read part of a statement released by the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor.

“I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Sundowns in South Africa and on the African continent,” the statement read.

Having worked as the head coach of Arrows since December 2018, Komphela has thanked the club’s chairlady, Mato Madlala, for giving him an opportunity after his spell with Bloemfontein Celtic ended in an abrupt manner.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the chairperson of Golden Arrows Mato Madlala and Arrows for their support and encouragement to me whilst I was head coach of Arrows. Madlala and Arrows contributed to my development and growth in football and I will forever be grateful to her and Arrows,” Komphela said in his statement.

In filling the void left by Komphela, Abafana Bes’thende are expected to promote Mandla Ncikazi to the top job and former player Mabhuti Khanyeza – who is currently under the employ of TS Galaxy as their junior team head coach – is rumoured as the favourite to be installed as Ncikazi’s right-hand man.



