Orlando Pirates close in on Richard Ofori

Earlier this week, Phakaaathi reported that Pirates had not given up on signing Ofori and are still negotiating with a swap deal that will include Tebogo Tlolane a very big possibility.

READ: Pirates rekindle interest in Maritzburg goalkeeper Ofori

This website further reported that the Buccaneers were preparing a deal that will include Tlolane and another player in order to convince the Blue Hearts to part with their prized keeper.

“I believe the deal is close to being sealed because both parties look keen on it. The player has also indicated his interest so I don’t see what could stop the deal from going through,” a source told Phakaaathi.

Now, Ghanaian-based journalist Nuhu Adams has reported that Ofori’s move to Pirates is almost done after Maritzburg accepted Bucs’ offer for the goalkeeper.

“Personal terms negotiations are far advanced (90% through),” wrote Adams on his Twitter account.

READ: Mulenga blasts Zinnbauer after Pirates exit

Meanwhile, Zambian international striker Augustine Mulenga has opened up about his departure at Pirates, stating that lack of game time and no explanation from the coach prompted his decision to move on.

The 30-year old striker only made a few appearances last campaign, and says being a national team player, one needs to constantly be playing to keep a place in the squad.

BUCCANEERS! Richard Ofori ???????? to Orlando Pirates ???????? is almost done. Maritzburg United accept Orlando Pirates offer for the Ghana number one. Personal terms negotiations are far advanced (90% through). pic.twitter.com/Bcb5W2aMzC — N U H U ™️ (@NuhuAdams_) October 9, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.