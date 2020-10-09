Sundowns sign Mudau, Mobbie returns from Stellies loan

Central midfielder Khuliso Mudau has joined the Brazilians on a five-year deal from Venda outfit Black Leopards.

The midfielder helped Lidoda Duvha to survive relegation by winning the relegation/promotional playoffs by beating Ajax Cape Town and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the three club tournament.

Sundowns also announced the return of Nyiko Mobbie from a season-long loan stint with Stellenbosch FC. Mobbie was signed by Sundowns former coach Pitso Mosimane from Free State Stars but sent him out on loan.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are happy to announce the signing of Khuliso Mudau on a five-year deal. He joins the Brazilians from Black Leopards, where he has spent three seasons,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Mamelodi Sundowns also sees the return of Nyiko Mobbie, who joined Masandawana in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Stellenbosch. Mobbie signed for the Brazilians from Free State Stars after Ea Lla Koto was relegated in the 2018/19 season.

“The talented right-back played twenty-nine games for the Cape Winelands side and managed to grab himself a goal against Highlands Park.”

