Ex-Chiefs, Pirates winger Twala joins Iraqi club

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger joins Erbil as a free agent after being released by Chippa United at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Erbil confirmed Twala’s move on their Facebook account.

“Erbil club signed a contract with South African striker William Twala,” read a club statement from the club.

“Twala was born in 1990 and plays in the offensive line and has played for many major clubs in South Africa.

“Today the international card for the player arrived at Erbil Sport Club.”

Twala, who is a Pirates development player, has also played for Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars in the Premier Soccer League.

