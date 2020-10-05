PSL News 5.10.2020 12:48 pm

Ex-Chiefs, Pirates winger Twala joins Iraqi club

Khaya Ndubane
Ex-Chiefs, Pirates winger Twala joins Iraqi club

William Twala (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

William Twala has completed a move to Iraqi club Erbil Sport Club.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger joins Erbil as a free agent after being released by Chippa United at the end of the 2019/20 season.

READ: Swallows confirm signing of Matlaba  

Erbil confirmed Twala’s move on their Facebook account.

“Erbil club signed a contract with South African striker William Twala,” read a club statement from the club.

“Twala was born in 1990 and plays in the offensive line and has played for many major clubs in South Africa.

“Today the international card for the player arrived at Erbil Sport Club.”

Twala, who is a Pirates development player, has also played for Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars in the Premier Soccer League.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition