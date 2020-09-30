Billiat reveals long held dream of working with Hunt

That wish was granted when Amakhosi hired the veteran mentor to guide them back to glory days after parting ways with Ernst Middendorp.

Billiat is believed to have not had a good working relationship with the German mentor but is now looking forward to a better relationship with Hunt. ‘I’ve always wanted to work with him. He’s a great coach who knows how to win,” said Billiat.

The nimble footed Zimbabwean attacker said Hunt has already held a talk with him to let him know what’s expected of him in the new set-up. “We have seen with him, while coaching other clubs, that no player is ever guaranteed to play. He’s a coach who brings the best out of you. He makes players feel happy and that’s what we needed. You can feel it at training, there is a different energy.” “He made clear what he expected from me,” Billiat said.

