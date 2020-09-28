WATCH: Zwane and Sheppard share vision for Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs recently announced the appointment of Zwane and Sheppard as the new assistant coaches to work with new coach Gavin Hunt.

The new technical team had their first training session with the team over the weekend.

Watch as Zwane and Sheppard share their first visions for Amakhosi:

New Assistant Coaches | Zwane & Sheppard | Kaizer Chiefs Heart to heart conversation between the two new first team assistant coaches, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.https://t.co/iAANqe3Oqh #Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 28, 2020

