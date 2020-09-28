PSL News 28.9.2020 12:30 pm

WATCH: Zwane and Sheppard share vision for Kaizer Chiefs

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have opened up the challenge they are facing of bringing glory days back to Naturena.

Chiefs recently announced the appointment of Zwane and Sheppard as the new assistant coaches to work with new coach Gavin Hunt.

READ: Chiefs welcome new partnership between PSL and Dstv

The new technical team had their first training session with the team over the weekend.

Watch as Zwane and Sheppard share their first visions for Amakhosi:

