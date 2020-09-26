TS Sporting in mourning as midfielder passes away

GladAfrica Championship side, TS Sporting are in mourning following the passing away of Katlego Mojela who fell ill in training and later died in hospital. The club have released a statement confirmed the sad news.

“TS Sporting Football Club would like to confirm the untimely passing away of our footballer Mr. Katlego Mojela also known as “KG”. KG sadly passed away after complaining of dizziness during training on the 25 September 2020 at TS Sporting Village and was rushed to Nelspruit Medi-Clinic. KG joined TS Sporting at the beginning of 2019/2020 season after being scouted at 2019 ABC Motsepe Play-Offs in Cape Town,” read the statement.

Mojela played 27 games in his first season with Abantu Bemthetho and scored four goals.

“KG was a dedicated member of the team and always willing go an extra mile. His sudden passing leaves a huge hole in the TS Sporting family. We would like extend our sincere condolences to KG’s family, friends and teammates. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time.”