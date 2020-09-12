PSL News 12.9.2020 05:04 pm

Musonda magic helps Leopards past TTM

Jonty Mark
Musonda magic helps Leopards past TTM

Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards challenged by Tebogo Thangwane of TTM during the GladAfrica Championship 2019/20 Play-Off match between TTM and Black Leopards at the Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on the 12 September 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Leopards are now three points clear at the top of the three-team play-off table, with all the sides involved having played twice.

Black Leopards took another stride towards Absa Premiership safety on Saturday, with a 3-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Bidvest Stadium.

The victory made it two out of two for Lidoda Duvha in the promotion/relegation play offs, after their 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town in midweek.

With all three teams in the play-offs having now played twice, Leopards have six points, Ajax have three, and TTM are on zero, their chances of promotion now surely extremely slim.

Zambian Mwape Musonda made a huge impact for Leopards again on Saturday, netting twice to take his tally for the season in all competitions to 13.

Leopards went in front in the 19th minute, as Tiklas Thutlwa, who had missed a great chance himself earlier, swung in a cross that Musonda was on hand to head in at the back post.

TTM fought back and found an equaliser three minutes before the break, as Thembisani Nevhulamba arrived in the box to steer home Modibedi Mokoena’s low cross. The 35 year-old former Leopards man refused to celebrate, but it was a cool finish past King Ndlovu, for the firsr goal Leopards had conceded in the play-offs.

Lucky Nelukau’s TTM side, however, couldn’t stay level until the break, losing concentration from another Thutlwa corner, with Leopards central defender Isaac Masia thundering a header into the back of the net.

TTM came close to another equaliser in the 66th minute, as a shot from Nkululeko Hlongo was deflected over his own bar by Robert Ngambi.

In the 90th minute, meanwhile, TTM were only denied by the crossbar, Ndlovu came for a corner but couldn’t get a decisive punch and an overhead kick from Tebogo Thangwane came back off the woodwork.

And Leopards wrapped up the win in stoppage time as a cross from Themba Ndlovu was headed in by Musonda, though there was also a big deflection off Thungwane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition