Marlin hoping for TTM to upset Leopards 

The Cape side missed out on an opportunity to top the standings in the mini league table after starting well by beating Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 3-2 in the opening fixture of the playoffs.

READ MORE: Musonda gives Leopards bright start in promotion play-offs

The loss to Leopards has placed Ajax in second on the table with three points, level with Leopards, but Lidoda Duvha have a better goal difference.

“The six days will be good for the boys to relax, but obviously the mind will be focused on this game and the mistakes that we made. But the rest will do them well, regenerate so that by the time we come on Tuesday the guys will be up for a tough game against TTM,” said Marlin.

With Leopards taking on TTM, who are yet to register any points, in the next game of the playoffs on Saturday, Marlin adds that a Leopards win will make things difficult for Ajax.

“The next result is going to be massive TTM against Leopards. Obviously if Leopards get a win it makes life tougher for us. They move to six points. So, in a way we are hoping for a draw or at least for TTM to get into the hunt and win.”

Meanwhile, the Urban Warriors will be back in action on the 15th September, when they play TTM at Bidvest Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.