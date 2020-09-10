PSL News 10.9.2020 02:52 pm

Marlin hoping for TTM to upset Leopards 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Calvin Marlin, coach of Ajax Cape Town Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ajax Cape Town coach Calvin Marlin reckons the next couple of days will give his players some time to relax, but they will still be thinking about their 1-0 loss to Black Leopards in the relegation/promotion playoff match last Wednesday.

The Cape side missed out on an opportunity to top the standings in the mini league table after starting  well by beating Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 3-2 in the opening fixture of the playoffs.

The loss to Leopards has placed Ajax in second on the table with three points, level with Leopards, but Lidoda Duvha have a better goal difference.

“The six days will be good for the boys to relax, but obviously the mind will be focused on this game and the mistakes that we made. But the rest will do them well, regenerate so that by the time we come on Tuesday the guys will be up for a tough game against TTM,” said Marlin.

With Leopards taking on TTM, who are yet to register any points, in the next game of the playoffs on Saturday, Marlin adds that a Leopards win will make things difficult for Ajax.

“The next result is going to be massive TTM against Leopards. Obviously if Leopards get a win it makes life tougher for us. They move to six points. So, in a way we are hoping for a draw or at least for TTM to get into the hunt and win.”

Meanwhile, the Urban Warriors will be back in action on the 15th September, when they play TTM at Bidvest Stadium.

