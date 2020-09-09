 
 
Kaizer Chiefs had too many donkeys in a thoroughbred horse race

local soccer

Ernst Middendorp actually played the only style of football he could with this Chiefs squad, but it alienated the likes of Khama Billiat and Siphelele Ntshangase

Sibongiseni Gumbi
09 Sep 2020
08:10:09 AM
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Pic:Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

It’s been five years. Yes, that’s how long it has been since Kaizer Chiefs won an official trophy. This past season was the closest that the self-styled cup kings of local football came close to ending their long drought. But it has come to pass now that all hopes came crashing down on the last day, bringing so much embarrassment to the millions of their supporters. And that was perhaps the best thing that could happen to the Glamour Boys, as it has surely brought them back to reality. Winning the league could have masked some of the issues that...

