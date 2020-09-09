Kaizer Chiefs had too many donkeys in a thoroughbred horse race

It’s been five years. Yes, that’s how long it has been since Kaizer Chiefs won an official trophy. This past season was the closest that the self-styled cup kings of local football came close to ending their long drought. But it has come to pass now that all hopes came crashing down on the last day, bringing so much embarrassment to the millions of their supporters. And that was perhaps the best thing that could happen to the Glamour Boys, as it has surely brought them back to reality. Winning the league could have masked some of the issues that...

I have always said this and faced so much criticism and scolding for it – Chiefs have for a long time been racing donkeys in a thoroughbred horse race. I say this basing it on the calibre of players the side have.

You can even take Pitso Mosimane to Naturena and he will also struggle to win anything with the players there. And I mean this without any disrespect to any individual player.

This past season they well only because Ernst Middendorp played the kind of football that suits them, which unfortunately is not the kind expected of the Glamour Boys. That’s why the likes of Khama Billiat failed to give their best while Siphelele Ntshangase couldn’t even make the team.

I said what happened was a good omen because the club’s management might have been tempted to ‘not fix what’s not broken’ had they won the league.

But now they have to face reality and change a lot of things. I know this depends almost entirely on how the club’s appeal against the transfer ban set for Wednesday goes. But Amakhosi need a total overhaul. New players of acceptable quality and standard and a coach who will inspire confidence in both the players and supporters.

They need to bring in players and a coach whose credentials will be unquestionable, unlike what’s been happening over the last few years, where we’ve had to hit Google almost every time they announce a new signing.

