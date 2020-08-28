Ngobeni breaks silence on Billiat saga

Ngobeni was recently blasted by Billiat’s close friend and current agent Godfrey Bakasa for commenting on Chiefs’ form and Billiat’s contribution to Amakhosi’s title bid since the 2019/2020 season resumed.

Ngobeni’s contract with Billiat expired after two years of working together. The Chiefs playmaker wished to employ Bakasa as his representative, with Ngobeni’s blessing.

“Yes I don’t have a contract with him anymore but there is no bad blood between us,” Ngobeni told Phakaaathi.

“Over and above the contract between M Sport Management and Chiefs, there is still a contract between Billiat, M Sport Management and Chiefs. So if that contract with Chiefs is still valid then so are the comments regarding the contract with the club ,and not the player’s personal life or future.

“I have known him since Ajax. So to me, he is like my young boy. If your younger brother says ‘I am looking to work with my friend to manage my interests, there is a difference between managing and being an intermediary … the guy is his manager. But there is no bad blood between us and Billiat we talk. It is within the player’s right after two years to say let me go with someone else and give it a try.”

