PSL News 28.8.2020 10:28 am

Ngobeni breaks silence on Billiat saga

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Ngobeni breaks silence on Billiat saga

Khama Billiat. Pic: BackpagePix

Mike Ngobeni confirmed he is no longer Khama Billiat’s representative but says he still has a relationship with the player and Kaizer Chiefs.

Ngobeni was recently blasted by Billiat’s close friend and current agent Godfrey Bakasa for commenting on Chiefs’ form and Billiat’s contribution to Amakhosi’s title bid since the 2019/2020 season resumed.

READ: Agents fight over Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat

Ngobeni’s contract with Billiat expired after two years of working together. The Chiefs playmaker wished to employ Bakasa as his representative, with Ngobeni’s blessing.

“Yes I don’t have a contract with him anymore but there is no bad blood between us,” Ngobeni told Phakaaathi.

“Over and above the contract between M Sport Management and Chiefs, there is still a contract between Billiat, M Sport Management and Chiefs. So if that contract with Chiefs is still valid then so are the comments regarding the contract with the club ,and not the player’s personal life or future.

“I have known him since Ajax. So to me, he is like my young boy. If your younger brother says ‘I am looking to work with my friend to manage my interests, there is a difference between managing and being an intermediary …  the guy is his manager. But there is no bad blood between us and Billiat we talk. It is within the player’s right after two years to say let me go with someone else and give it a try.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Baroka stun Sundowns and hand Kaizer Chiefs a title lifeline 30.8.2020
Kaizer Chiefs coach snubs media after Wits defeat 30.8.2020
Wits strike late to dent Chiefs title hopes 30.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition