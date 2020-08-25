Late Lungu strike hands SuperSport win over Black Leopards

Youngster Gamphani Lungu was the goal hero for SuperSport United, handing them all three points in the dying moments of what looked set to be a draw at the FNB Stadium.

United beat Black Leopards 1-0 to move back into the top three while Leopards’ stress continues in the extreme half of the table where they are embroiled in a relegation battle together with fellow strugglers Baroka, AmaZulu and rock bottom Polokwane City.

Before Lungu’s strike, Tembo reshuffled his cards and made a double switch in the second half introducing striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and the versatile Aubrey Modiba, who managed to finish the game without getting in the referee’s book as that would have seen him miss out in Matsatsantsa’s next assignment –a trip away to Orlando Pirates, who themselves are hopeful of a top three finish.

While the sides went into the break at loggerheads, striker Bradley Grobler had an opportunity to give United an early lead in the 3rd minute when he was found by a well-struck Kudakwashe Mahachi cross. All that Grobler needed was to redirect the ball past King Ndlovu, but he unfortunately misdirected his header wide off the mark.

In the second stanza, Matsatsantsa were handed a penalty in the 73rd minute after the man in the middle adjudged Mumuni Abubakar to have fouled Modiba in the box. Grobler stepped up to take the responsibility from 12 yards looking to join Gabadinho Mhangoand Peter Shalulile at the top of the charts as the duo sit on 14 goals. However, Ndlovu spread himself wide in between the sticks to save Grobler’s attempt.

