Chiefs drop two points as Stellies hold them to a draw

With a win, Amakhosi would have gone eight points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership standings but the draw see them six with a six points lead ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns match on Monday.

With four changes to the team who lost to Bloemfontein Celtic last week, Amakhosi struggled to make any serious attacking moves.

But were again threatening on set pieces and Siyabonga Ngezana went wide with a header from a Bernard Parker corner kick in the 25th minute.

Chiefs plans were then dealt a blow when they lost Leonardo Castro to injury in the 20th minute and had to bring on Samir Nurkovic. The Serbian had been left on the bench in what was seen as coach Ernst Middendorp’s plan to spare him as he was sitting on three yellow cards and a fourth would see him miss next Thursday’s crucial match against Sundowns.

Nurkovic did receive his fourth yellow card towards the end of the game. Stellies got their opener in the 34th minute with Lelethu Skelem diving in front of a Chiefs defender to past Daniel Akpeyi in what was effectively the Cape side’s first attack.

At half time, Middendorp rang the changes with Siphelele Ntshangase, Khama Billiat and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya making way for Dumisani Zuma, Lazarus, and Kgotso Moleko.

Kambole first meaningful contribution came in the 56th minute when he fashioned a shot from just inside the Stellies box on the left but Lee Langeveldt saved it.

The Zambian finally got it right in the 69th minute scrambling the ball into the net as Stellies failed to clear their lines from a Chiefs corner kick. And while the goal was not something that could win him goal of the month, it showed his predator instincts and he roamed in the box even when Stellies looked like they were clearing their lines. When the ball found its way back into the box he was there and quickly poked it into the net.

Ashley Du Preez came close to putting Stellies back in the lead with four minutes to the end but his effort went just wide.

