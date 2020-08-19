PSL pays tribute to late football writer Sbusiso Mseleku

Mseleku, who worked for the Sowetan and City Press as a Sport Editor amongst his various roles in the media, passed away this week.

In a statement, the League says Mseleku will always be remembered for his passion for local football and his work in shinning the spotlight on footballers in the PSL.

The PSL statement:

The Premier Soccer League has learned with sadness the news of the passing veteran football journalist, S’busiso Mseleku.

Mseleku, who worked for City Press as a Sport Editor amongst his various roles in the media, has been a permanent feature in South African football for over two decades.

He will always be remembered for his passion for local football and his work in shinning the spotlight on footballers in the PSL.

The League conveys heartfelt condolences to the Mseleku family and his relatives during this difficult period.

May his soul rest in peace.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.