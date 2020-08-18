Safa reacts to the passing of veteran sports writer

South Africa Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan described the late Mseleku as a giant in the world of sports.
Mseleku passed away on Monday evening after succumbing to COVID-19. The former City Press sports editor is credited with naming the South African national team Bafana Bafana in one of his stories, a name that has stuck with the team.
Jordaan says the passing of the veteran writer leaves a huge gap in sports and the media industry.
“We are all heartbroken, gutted and feeling empty. Sbusiso Mseleku was a giant in every right. He is the one who coined the name ‘Bafana Bafana’ for our senior men’s national team. He was among the highly respected writers and commentators within the sports industry. South Africa is poorer without him. We have been plunged into mourning,” Jordaan told the Safa website.
“Sbusiso was a sports person through and through. Even when he left City Press, a publication he served with distinction, he went on to form his own digital sports company and was feeding various media houses in South Africa and on the continent, including Safa, with his distinct content,” added Dr Jordaan.
