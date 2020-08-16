Nurkovic delighted with Kaizer Chiefs comeback

Man-of-the-Match award winner Samir Nurkovic believes Kaizer Chiefs win against Polokwane City was important for the team as they try to end their five-year league trophy drought this season.

Amakhosi came back from two goals down to beat Rise and Shine 3-2 in a thrilling Absa Premiership match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.

Nurkovic, who scored the winning goal and made two assists for Chiefs, was named Man-of-the-Match after the encounter.

“Very important win for us today. Once again like I said during the lockdown that five months was really important to gain the mental strength and this game has shown from our mental side that mental strength is very important for the team,” Nurkovic told SuperSport TV after the game.

The Serbian dedicated his award to the whole Chiefs team.

“My job as a striker is to do as much as possible to score and assist. If a teammate is in a better position, I will pass to him. I want to say it is not about individual accolades. We all have the same goal – to win the title. And this award is for everyone at Chiefs.”

Chiefs will now change their attention to Wednesday’s clash against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“There are still six more games to play. This is in the past now. All that we can do is focus on the next match. Thank you to the fans. We know they are following and supporting us from home. I want to thank them. Amakhosi for life. We just have to continue with the same fighting spirit and focus on the next game,” commented Nurkovic.

