Cosmos too big to be relegated to amateur levels – Mkhize

A club as big and historic as Jomo Cosmos cannot just disappear and that’s what’s driving the players to give everything they have to ensure Ezenkosi survive relegation to the amateur ranks, midfielder Sicelo Mkhize has told Phakaaathi.

Mkhize said the three months break they have been through has reignited the passion in the team and was adamant they would survive relegation.

“I am not hoping that we will survive. I am saying we will survive. We have to save this institution called Jomo Cosmos,” said Mkhize.

He said the players had had time to reflect and remember what’s important during the break and at are now fresh and ready for the fight.

“We have come back fresher and more determined. You can see it at training that everyone is pulling in one direction.”

Mkhize admitted that the financial situation the club was in that saw some players not getting their full pay also impacted on how they performed before the COVID-19 break.

“I can’t lie, that also had an impact. As a player, you work on football and have responsibilities and bills. So, if you are not paid you get frustrated because you can’t honour alll your responsibilities and that affects your performance.

“That may have been the cause. But now everything is fine. I believe we have all been paid and are happy and ready to serve the club with dignity,” he said.

Mkhize blamed Cosmos owner Jomo Sono’s generosity for almost crippling the club. “We started with about 42 players and if you look at the salaries alone, the grant would never cover that. I think it was impossible to pay everyone every month.

“But now he has cut the squad size and I think it has lowered the burden and that will help because we will not have any unhappy players,” he said.

Ezenkosi, who are second from bottom in the GladAfrica Championship, resume their program with a home fixture against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

“We want three points from all our home games and we have four at home and two away. But I consider all six to be home games because we are a Gauteng based side and we are used to the atmosphere here.

