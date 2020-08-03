Chiefs star Katsande set to take break from social media

The 34-year-old has become somewhat of a celebrity on social media during lockdown after posting a series of pictures and videos of himself wearing stylish clothes.

The Zimbabwean international’s vibrant style and bizarre antics kept his followers entertained during the lockdown.

His unique sense of style inspired DJ Zinhle to start a Boss Ya Mboka challenge.

But Katsande’s entertaining era as a trendsetter is seemingly coming to an abrupt halt as the stand-in Chiefs captain shifts focus to a league title race with Amakhosi.

“Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi will take a break. It’s your turn, I look forward to your entertaining videos,” wrote Katsande on Twitter.

Chiefs will resume their league campaign against Bidvest Wits at their ‘new home’ Orlando Stadium next week Saturday.

Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi. The best in business @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/H3FJg6KWR2 — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) August 2, 2020

Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too. Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi. Saturday swag ????????⁦@kevykatsande⁩ pic.twitter.com/JIIQ055bVy — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) August 1, 2020

