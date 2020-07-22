Chiefs striker Castro says he is happiest on the pitch

Amakhosi were back at their Naturena base almost two weeks ago, in anticipation of the resumption of the Absa Premiership, where they were leading by four points when the games were stopped in March owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Players trained individually to keep fit while quarantined at home during level 4 and 5 of lockdown, and Castro is happy to be back.

“It is good to be in our happy place again, because the pitch is our home,” Castro told the Amakhosi website on Tuesday.

“The first week was a bit hard for us because we couldn’t train in groups. We needed to keep distance from one another. Now, however, we are training together and that feels much better. We are training hard to become fit, regain our on-the-ball confidence, and to get into the right mindset for the restart of the league,” he added.

Castro says the time he spent stuck at home has given him some life lessons that have made him a better person.

“I learnt some lessons during this time. For example, it is important to keep peace of mind and to be strong. The experience has also showed us that we all need to help each other. And this is something that should not be the case in times of crisis only – it should always happen,” he said.

