Pirates youngster bids farewell to the Soweto giants

Sfundo Nkosi of AmaZulu challenged by Augustine Mahlonoko of Orlando Pirates during the Multichoice Discki Challenge 2018/19 match between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at the Hammersdale Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Sebokeng born midfielder Augustine Mahlonoko has left Orlando Pirates a season after he was promoted into the first team from the club’s development structures.

Mahlonoko made his debut for the first team in 2018 at the age of 16 but couldn’t command a regular starting berth in the first team, which saw him spend the 2019/2020 season with ABC Motsepe League side Pele-Pele.

According to reports, the midfielder’s exit from Pirates could see him turn out at another club in the lower league.

“Done with the introduction. Ready for chapter 1. Thank you Pirates for great memories once and always,” read an Instagram post from the outgoing midfielder.

 

Done with introduction. Ready for chapter 1. Thank you Pirates for great memories once and always

