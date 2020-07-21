Pirates youngster bids farewell to the Soweto giants

Mahlonoko made his debut for the first team in 2018 at the age of 16 but couldn’t command a regular starting berth in the first team, which saw him spend the 2019/2020 season with ABC Motsepe League side Pele-Pele.

According to reports, the midfielder’s exit from Pirates could see him turn out at another club in the lower league.

“Done with the introduction. Ready for chapter 1. Thank you Pirates for great memories once and always,” read an Instagram post from the outgoing midfielder.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.