Kekana confirms Sundowns interest in Kapinga

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana took to his Instagram page to host a live interaction with his fans where he found himself revealing that the club are indeed chasing the services of Lesedi Kapinga.

Kapinga was released by Black Leopards this week and is believed to be on his way to the defending league champions.

While the club has shied away from going public about their interest in Kapinga, their captain has seemingly let the cat out of the bag.

When asked if Kapinga has signed for the club, he responded: “Not yet, hopefully he will join us.”

In that same live video, Kekana revealed that he is working on some “papers” to detail the meaning behind his long range goals, one which saw him nominated for the 2016 Fifa Puskas Award.

“I don’t have my best goal yet but there are goals that I scored which I believe are unreal in my understanding. To single out one goal, I would be very unfair because I did not use the same technique. They all have different meanings. When I talk about meanings, I mean that when I scored in the Nedbank Cup it is not the same as when I scored against Cape Town City in a league game, they all have different purpose,” said Kekana.

He added: “Even in my life when I talk about them, I talk about them because I have a message behind them and I have a story that I have to tell you about. I know you won’t understand the story behind them now because I don’t have words for them, I have a story that I will tell once the paper that I am compiling are finished, you will read about them.”

