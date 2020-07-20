Former Kaizer Chiefs defender faces relegation in Turkey

The side fell further into trouble following a crushing 3-0 defeat to Rizespor on Sunday.

The two sides went into the game tied on 32 points, with Malatyaspor, sitting in 15th, above Rizespor on goal difference. Now, however, they have dropped into the bottom three and the relegation spots, with just one game left to play in the Super Lig 2019/20 season.

Hadebe played the full 90 minutes on Sunday, and the 24 year-old, who played for Kaizer Chiefs between 2017 and 2019, has played in 22 of his Turkish side’s 33 league games thus far this season.

To survive relegation, Malatyspor will now have to win at home to Gaziantep FK on Sunday, and hope that Rizespor lose at Fenerbahce, or that Denizilspor lose at home to Ankaraguku.

