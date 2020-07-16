Mosimane reveals what attracted him to Maluleka

However, Masandawana head coach Pitso Mosimane revealed that he is one who admires Maluleka’s set-piece ability as he shared that responsibility with Lebogang Manyama at Chiefs.

“He is a good boy, a good player, intelligent, intrinsic also and I have spoken to him about tactics and I have put him through the process of how our number six and eight plays,” Mosimane told Sundowns’ website.

“He comes with a lot of set-piece delivery and he can score, can shoot from outside the box and is willing to learn which is good and we wish him all the best,” Mosimane added.

The player himself says he has been having a great time and enjoyed a warm welcome at Downs as the team is holding a camp at The Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg ahead of the much-anticipated return of the Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and the Nedbank Cup.

“The first day was good and great to be back on the field, a lot of physical training and I enjoyed myself. The guys have been good, I received a warm welcome, it was very good and I am happy,” the 31-year-old Maluleka told the site.

