Clean bill of health for City after second round of Covid-19 testing

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Cape Town City players celebrate a goal scored by Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on 18 January 2020 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City say they are ready to complete the 2019/2020 season.

This comes after all the players and staff at the Cape Town club were tested and there were no positive cases.

The Citizens were the first team to return to training after the government gave PSL teams the green light to start training again while the South African Football Association (Safa) and Premier Soccer League (PSL) tried to come up with a strategy for teams to finish the season, which was paused to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The club has undergone the final round of testing in preparation for return to football matches in the BSE (Biologically Safe Environment). We are now fully compliant to finish the 2019/20 season,” read a statement from City when they started conducting tests on players and staff.

“The club can confirm that the second round of PSL #COVID19 testing produced 0 positive tests across the entire club.”

