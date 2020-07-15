Clean bill of health for City after second round of Covid-19 testing

This comes after all the players and staff at the Cape Town club were tested and there were no positive cases.
The Citizens were the first team to return to training after the government gave PSL teams the green light to start training again while the South African Football Association (Safa) and Premier Soccer League (PSL) tried to come up with a strategy for teams to finish the season, which was paused to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“The club has undergone the final round of testing in preparation for return to football matches in the BSE (Biologically Safe Environment). We are now fully compliant to finish the 2019/20 season,” read a statement from City when they started conducting tests on players and staff.
“The club can confirm that the second round of PSL #COVID19 testing produced 0 positive tests across the entire club.”
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.