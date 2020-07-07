Ndlovu set for Maritzburg United return?

Phakaaathi has learnt that Siphesihle Ndlovu could make a surprise return to Maritzburg United after struggling to get game time at Orlando Pirates.

The 23-year-old joined the Buccaneers from the Blue Hearts at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but has find it hard to get regular game time at Pirates.

Prior to the season being suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ndlovu had made only nine league appearances for Pirates.

Now a source has revealed that Ndlovu might rejoin Maritzburg on loan from Pirates at the beginning of next season to revive his career.

“Siphesihle is keen to go back to Maritzburg in order to revive his career, but talks between Pirates and Maritzburg are only set to begin at the end of the current season. I heard that coach Eric Tinkler does not mind having him back at Maritzburg, but like I said everything depends on the talks that are set to take place at the end of the season,” said the source.

Ndlovu starred for Maritzburg during the 2018/19 season and his brilliant displays for the Blue Hearts led to the move to Pirates in July last year.

But the midfielder has struggled to regain his form at Pirates and was being used mainly as a sub in his nine league appearances for Bucs this season.

