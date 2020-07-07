PSL News 7.7.2020 02:18 pm

Bafana youngster shines in Denmark

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gift Links in action for Bafana Bafana.

Bafana Bafana forward Gift Links has continued to shine in the Danish Superliga for his club Aarhus Gymnastikforening.

Links received the man of the match award following his performance when Aarhus faced Copenhagen FC.

The former Cape Town City man came on as a substitute in the 65th minute for his side. Links played for 25 minutes and managed to help his side secure a 1-0 victory over Copenhagen.

Links has been a notable addition to the team since moving there from Cape Town City in the Absa Premier League at the end of 2019.

