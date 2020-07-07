Bafana youngster shines in Denmark

Links received the man of the match award following his performance when Aarhus faced Copenhagen FC.
The former Cape Town City man came on as a substitute in the 65th minute for his side. Links played for 25 minutes and managed to help his side secure a 1-0 victory over Copenhagen.
Links has been a notable addition to the team since moving there from Cape Town City in the Absa Premier League at the end of 2019.
Gift Links was named the Man of the Match after another breathtaking performance against Copenhagen FC on Sunday, 05 July. @basesoccer #SSG “Leaders of African Football” pic.twitter.com/gJEft9c1l8
— SSG (@Siyavumasports) July 5, 2020
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.