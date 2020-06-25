Ma-Indies, JVW to bring more quality in women’s League – Ellis 

This is after Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC were crowned champions of the inaugural women’s league recently after the association decided to end the league early following the disruption of the coronavirus – leaving the Downs ladies to take the title without losing a single match.

“I think everyone will bring their A-game. On the one hand, you will have Mamelodi Sundowns trying to maintain their dominance, trying to break more records, trying to defend their League title, while on the other, you will have all the other clubs having a go at them trying to wrestle the title from them,” the Banyana coach told Safa.net.

“If teams keep the bulk of their squad, you will have more experience on the field, which will lead to better quality games where players are more challenged than they were in the first season. Not forgetting that you will also have Ma-Indies and JVW looking to add more quality, so I think we are in for an exciting season of the SNWL – much better than what we first saw.”

