Three TS Galaxy players test positive for Covid-19

The South African Football Association (Safa) gave local clubs the green light to start training during Level 3 of the national lockdown following government’s announcement.
Glad Africa Championship side TS Galaxy confirmed three of their players have tested positive for coronavirus.
The club says the three affected players are self-isolating.
“TS Galaxy Football Club can confirm that three of their players have tested positive for Covid-19,” said the TS Galaxy in the statement.
“Following a series of tests conducted on the entire squad, technical and management staff in preparation for the resumption of the season, the results of the three players returned positive and were confirmed to the club on Tuesday, 23 June.”
