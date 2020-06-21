PSL News 21.6.2020 09:48 am

SAFA sack two vice-presidents

Jonty Mark
Gay Mokoena. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association removed Gay Mokoena and Ria Ledwaba as vice-presidents at their National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday evening.

Mokoena had already left his role as Safa CEO in mid-April, sending a long letter to the NEC entitled the “Mokoena Report”, where he accused Safa president Danny Jordaan of going against his own organisation’s constitution.

Mokoena made several allegations again Jordaan, which Safa refuted, and the NEC have seemingly backed their president, in voting to have Mokoena removed.

The firing of Ledwaba is more surprising, but she told City Press on Sunday that she had been removed because she had written to Sports and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Safa were set to make a statement later on Sunday.

