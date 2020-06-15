City extend Makola’s stay

Cape Town City have extended midfielder Mpho Makola’s contract by a further year.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder’s contract was expected to expire at the end of June and now will remain with the Cape Town-based outfit until June 2021.

“The club is delighted to confirm that we have renewed the contract of Mpho Makola, keeping the midfielder at the club until June 2021!” the club said in a statement.

Makola joined City at the start of last season after being released by Pirates.

The 34-year-old has so far made 20 appearances for City this season.

