PSL News 15.6.2020 10:56 am

City extend Makola’s stay

Phatkaaathi Reporter
City extend Makola’s stay

Mpho Makola of Cape Town City (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder’s contract was expected to expire at the end of June and now will remain with the Cape Town-based outfit until June 2021.

Cape Town City have extended midfielder Mpho Makola’s contract by a further year.

READ: Ralani extends City stay

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder’s contract was expected to expire at the end of June and now will remain with the Cape Town-based outfit until June 2021.

“The club is delighted to confirm that we have renewed the contract of Mpho Makola, keeping the midfielder at the club until June 2021!” the club said in a statement.

Makola joined City at the start of last season after being released by Pirates.

The 34-year-old has so far made 20 appearances for City this season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nodada ends speculation on his future as he extends City stay 19.6.2020
Mthembu to reunite with Eymael in Tanzania?  12.6.2020
Ralani extends City stay 12.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 