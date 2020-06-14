Chiefs and Pirates need to form women’s teams – Ellis

Speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association, Ellis said ff the Soweto giants come on board, it will change the landscape of women’s football in the country.
“It is vital for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to form women’s teams. They also need to come on board and sponsors will also come on board. The only big team in England that didn’t have a women’s team was Manchester United. Now, they have the team. It was same with Real Madrid. You’ve seen how the Spanish leagues have grown and how the sponsorship has improved,” said Ellis.
“I don’t want to use the word but PSL clubs should be forced to have women’s teams. And not just have a women’s team for the sake of having it, but give them support and the necessary development similar to what they are giving to their male counterparts. We will also see a huge shift in the mindset of people and sponsors will come on board,” she added.
“I know that Jessica Motaung (Chiefs marketing director) has been asked many times (about forming a women’s team) even by Fifa. I don’t know what is the stumbling block. I ask them once again to take women’s football to another level. Maybe they are still looking at the cost. If you see what they spend in the men’s team, the cost will be like a drop in the ocean. They already have so many women supporters. That (investing in women football) will help increase their fan base. If they come on board, it will change the landscape of women’s football in the country,” concluded the Banyana coach.
