PSL loses Absa sponsorship

The PSL confirmed the news through a statement on Thursday.
“The Absa Premiership era will forever be a reference point for football glory, both in terms of club development and player performance in our sport history. The PSL is grateful to Absa for strengthening the league to true professionalism,” said PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.
“Memory is a prized component for football followers around the world. The period of 2007 to 2020 will forever be etched in the memories of football fans as a highpoint in the PSL,” added Khoza.
Daniel Mminele, the chief executive of Absa Group, said: “We have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in South African football and sports development. While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts. We are therefore exploring alternative options to continue our relationship with the PSL. We would like to thank the PSL and the football community for the excellent partnership and support over the years.”
Absa has been the PSL sponsor for the Absa Premiership since 2007.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.